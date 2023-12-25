Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
GM pauses sales of Chevy Blazer EV over software issues

By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles over software issues.

GM says the issues were reported by some customers.

The automaker says they are not safety-related nor are they related to the Ultium propulsion system or Google Built-In.

GM says sales of the Blazer EV will resume once they update the software.

Owners will need to bring the vehicle to a dealer to get the update.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

