Cloudy tonight, some sun tomorrow & mild. Cold by the end of the week.

First Alert Weather
For tonight, a slight chance of a shower, otherwise mostly cloudy. Temps in the 40s. Tuesday, morning clouds, afternoon and sun and remaining mild. Temps in the 50s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy and cooler. Mid to upper 30s. Wednesday, mainly sunny and still mild. Temps in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy and colder. Low 30s. Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of a few rain showers. A much cooler day with HIGH temps only in the mid-40s. Thursday night, rain may mix with a few snowflakes. Temps in the 30s. Friday, rain/snow showers end early, clearing during the afternoon. Still cold, high temps only in the low to mid 40s. Saturday through Monday, ending 2023 and beginning 2024 with sunny days, cold nights and chilly days. High temperatures in the 40s, overnight lows in the 20s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For tonight, a slight chance of a shower, otherwise mostly cloudy. Temps in the 40s. Tuesday, morning clouds, afternoon and sun and remaining mild. Temps in the 50s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy and cooler. Mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday, mainly sunny and still mild. Temps in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy and colder. Low 30s. Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of a few rain showers. A much cooler day with HIGH temps only in the mid-40s. Thursday night, rain may mix with a few snowflakes. Temps in the 30s. Friday, rain/snow showers end early, clearing during the afternoon. Still cold, high temps only in the low to mid 40s. 

Saturday through Monday, ending 2023 and beginning 2024 with sunny days, cold nights and chilly days. High temperatures in the 40s, overnight lows in the 20s.

