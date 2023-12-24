Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Unique holiday displays an annual staple at Eddie’s Garden Center and Florist

Eddie’s Garden Center and Florist in Henagar is celebrating 39 years of providing a unique holiday display for people from all over the Tennesse Valley.
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
“It started 39 years ago,” said Eddie Moore, owner Eddie’s Garden Center and Florist. “The first year I started I had five Christmas trees up.”

Moore said that the number of five has now blossomed into more than 200 themed Christmas trees for his annual holiday display.

“We always do Elvis. We’re gonna have Disney trees, all types of kid trees,” he said. “Pretty much, if they make the ornament for it, we’re gonna have the ornament.”

Moore said this clever display of his holiday decor brings in shoppers from across the southeast.

“We love having them to come. More and more people are doing that from Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, of course Tennessee and Alabama,” he said. “We have them come from everywhere.”

And everything seen on display at Eddie’s can be purchased to meet your own holiday theme.

“Usually over half of our revenue comes from this Christmas display,” Moore noted.

Moore said planning for the display begins three months before, and his staff will work up to 14 hours each day leading up to it.

Moore added that Christmas at Eddie’s has grown into something his younger self would be happy to see.

“It just started as a child loving to do Christmas and loving to decorate at home,” he said. “It’s just blown into a little bit more than just a childhood dream.”

Moore said the trees will remain on display until New Year’s Eve for their Annual After Christmas Sale

