Two men arrested after ‘lengthy investigation’ for trafficking fentanyl in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested after a “lengthy investigation” for allegedly trafficking over two pounds of fentanyl on Saturday in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Kelvis Steven Hernandez Maldonado, 24, and Anthony Javier Hernandez Maldonado, 21, were arrested for drug trafficking.

The department said these arrests come following a lengthy investigation with an out-of-area organization that is responsible for distributing large quantities of fentanyl in north Alabama.

Both men were found in possession of over two pounds of fentanyl. (Huntsville Police Department)

Both men were located with the assistance of the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force (NADTF), the Madison County Sheriff’s Narcotics Team and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Drug Task Force.

They were both booked into the Madison County Jail with their bond set at $1.5 million.

NADTF Deputy Commander Kennington said this arrest through the collaboration of participating agencies has potentially saved lives by preventing the distribution of 500,000 doses of fentanyl.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.