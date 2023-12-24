Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Share Your Santa Photos!

Two men arrested after ‘lengthy investigation’ for trafficking fentanyl in Huntsville

Anthony Javier Hernandez Maldonado (L) Kelvis Steven Hernandez Maldonado (R)
Anthony Javier Hernandez Maldonado (L) Kelvis Steven Hernandez Maldonado (R)(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested after a “lengthy investigation” for allegedly trafficking over two pounds of fentanyl on Saturday in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Kelvis Steven Hernandez Maldonado, 24, and Anthony Javier Hernandez Maldonado, 21, were arrested for drug trafficking.

The department said these arrests come following a lengthy investigation with an out-of-area organization that is responsible for distributing large quantities of fentanyl in north Alabama.

Both men were found in possession of over two pounds of fentanyl.
Both men were found in possession of over two pounds of fentanyl.(Huntsville Police Department)

Both men were located with the assistance of the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force (NADTF), the Madison County Sheriff’s Narcotics Team and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Drug Task Force.

They were both booked into the Madison County Jail with their bond set at $1.5 million.

NADTF Deputy Commander Kennington said this arrest through the collaboration of participating agencies has potentially saved lives by preventing the distribution of 500,000 doses of fentanyl.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Emmanual "Blake" Whitaker is listed in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.
Lawrence Co. corrections officer in critical condition after being hit by car
The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis
Kimberly Williams of Tuscumbia was killed in an accident in Lawrence County on Thursday when...
Tuscumbia woman killed in Lawrence County wreck, four others injured
Huntsville Fire & Rescue battlre fire on Memorial Pkwy.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue battle fire at Fern Parc Apartments

Latest News

Unidentified person in all black clothing removing Steve Perkins memorial
Steve Perkins memorial at Decatur City Hall ‘not authorized’ to be removed
Christmas at Eddie’s Florist features over 200 themed Christmas trees
Henagar business celebrates 39 years of spreading holiday cheer
Christmas at Eddie’s Florist features over 200 themed Christmas trees
Henagar business celebrates 39 years of spreading holiday cheer
Last minute Christmas shopping in the Tennessee Valley
Last-minute Christmas shoppers try to complete their list with 48 hours ‘til Christmas