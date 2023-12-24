Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Steve Perkins memorial at Decatur City Hall ‘not authorized’ to be removed

Unidentified person in all black clothing removing Steve Perkins memorial
Unidentified person in all black clothing removing Steve Perkins memorial(Decatur Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An unidentified individual in all-black clothing removed the Steve Perkins memorial in front of Decatur City Hall overnight.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident was captured on the city hall’s security footage around 12:40 a.m.

The department said the removal was “not authorized” by personnel of the department or the Mayor’s office.

The person has yet to be identified by authorities.

