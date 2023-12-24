Steve Perkins memorial at Decatur City Hall ‘not authorized’ to be removed

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An unidentified individual in all-black clothing removed the Steve Perkins memorial in front of Decatur City Hall overnight.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident was captured on the city hall’s security footage around 12:40 a.m.

The department said the removal was “not authorized” by personnel of the department or the Mayor’s office.

The person has yet to be identified by authorities.

