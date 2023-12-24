Meet Santa Claus’ Huntsville helpers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -During the holidays while Santa Claus is in the North Pole prepping for the big day, he asks a few special people for a little bit of help to meet the children of the world and find out what they want for Christmas.

Let’s get to know three of Santa’s helpers right here in Huntsville: Santa Craig Cringle, Santa Frank, and Santa Gary.

Each one serves our community as Santa Claus. But what made them decide to take on the role of a lifetime?

We begin with Santa Craig Cringle and his Mrs. Claus, otherwise known and Craig and Aileen Hamilton.

“It has not been an easy road but it has been a joyful road every minute,” Craig said.

The two became Kringles within the past year and they have no plans of slowing down.

“I had great memories of Christmas as a child,” Craig said.

That exact reason is why he decided to put on the big red suit.

His Mrs. Claus, Aileen, is known as the Filipina Mrs. Claus.

“I want to be able to connect to those that have a Mrs. Claus that looks like them and that they can relate to,” Aileen said.

Next, meet Santa Frank, or Frank Williams. He’s been a friend of Santa for four years.

“From a young 20-something, I wanted to be a mall Santa when I grew old and gray,” Frank said.

That’s exactly what he did. Frank serves the Huntsville community at Cabela’s during the holiday season, where he meets hundreds of children and even a few furry friends along the way.

Frank said creating magic for a child is something that will never get old.

“It’s just an amazing thing,” Frank said. “They tell me they love me and give me a hug, I love that.”

Now turning to Bridge Street, where you can find Santa Gary, or Gary Knight, during the holiday season. Gary has been helping Santa out during the holidays for 26 years!

“I’ve always loved Christmas,” Gary said. “It’s always been my favorite time of the year since I was very small. "

Gary said throughout all of his years being Santa, there is one thing that will always have him putting the red suit back on.

“I like making people happy, I like spreading the joy.”

