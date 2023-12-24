Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Last-minute Christmas shoppers try to complete their list with 48 hours ‘til Christmas

WAFF 48's D'Quan Lee reporting
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The clock is ticking. Christmas morning is less than a day and a half away.

Whether you’re getting groceries or presents, everyone is feeling that holiday crunch.

For Leigh Ann Clark, a last-minute shopper, she said she’s had trouble with finding the right gift for her kids.

“It’s been more difficult this year, honestly,” she said with a chuckle.

Leigh Ann Clark has older kids, so she says shopping for them can be a little trickier.

“I don’t know really what to get them. I asked my youngest son a couple of days ago,” she said. “I had something in mind, I asked him if he liked it, and he was like ‘No.’ I was like oh okay so we’re back to ground zero, I guess.”

Other shoppers told me that last-minute shopping has been frustrating. Everything that was on their list, has been sold out, and forced them to go in another direction.

For Clark, she said if “Gift A” doesn’t work out for her, there’s always “Gift B”.

“My go-to is going to be some cash. And just be done with it. Like, you can do what you want to do, I was just trying to put a little extra thought into it and make it more personable because even though they’re grown, they’re still my babies, but we just may go with the cash and be done with it.”

For the rest of the last-minute Christmas shoppers: don’t worry, there’s still tomorrow.

If all else fails, get those gift cards and hope for the best.

