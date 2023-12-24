Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Huntsville clinic’s Christmas shop opens with record number of donations

By Megan Plotka
Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Anything could sidetrack holiday giving, especially if you have already faced adversity.

The employees at the Behavioral Health Group (BHG) clinic want to make sure their patients go from surviving to thriving.

BHG counselor Christi Mozo helps people struggling with addiction get back on their feet.

She’s taking it one step further for the holiday by reopening a Christmas Shop for her patients who may not be able to afford gifts this year. Everything is free of charge.

“Because a lot of people are in recovery, they do not have the funds that you and I may have to purchase things for their families for Christmas,” said Mozo. “That’s where we come in. We try to have a multidimensional approach to recovery.”

It’s run entirely by donations. Mozo said it’s only growing more.

“It’s exploded because a lot more people are donating,” said Mozo. “A lot of my coworkers are donating because they see the benefits. They see these gifts make the kids happy.”

It’s filled with clothes, games, toys, and anything a kid could want.

Mozo said she’s thrilled when she sees the joy on her patients’ faces.

Mozo has two kids of her own so she knows Christmastime is about a lot more than just receiving gifts.

“Being able to provide the families, the children with one or two happy memories together, I think that’s important,” said Mozo.

You can donate items or money to Christi Mozo at Behavioral Health Group located at 4040 Independence Drive in Huntsville.

