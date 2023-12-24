Henagar business celebrates 39 years of spreading holiday cheer

Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Christmas at Eddie’s Florist features over 200 themed Christmas trees
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HENAGAR, Ala. (WAFF) -One business in Henagar is celebrating 39 years of providing a unique holiday display for people from all over the Tennessee Valley.

“It started 39 years ago. The first year I started I had five Christmas trees up,” said Eddie Moore, owner of Eddie’s Garden Center and Florist.

Moore says that number of 5 has now blossomed into more than 200 themed Christmas trees for his annual holiday display.

“We always do Elvis. We’re gonna have Disney trees, all types of kid trees. Pretty much if they make the ornament for it, we’re gonna have the ornament,” said Moore

Moore says this clever display of his holiday decor brings in shoppers from across the southeast.

“We love having them to come. More and more people are doing that from Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, of course Tennessee and Alabama. We have them come from everywhere,” Moore said.

Everything seen on display at Eddie’s can be purchased to meet your own holiday theme.

“Usually over half of our revenue comes from this Christmas display,” Moore said.

Moore says planning for the display begins three months in advance, and his staff will work up to 14 hours each day leading up to it. Moore says Christmas at Eddie’s has grown into something his younger self would be happy to see.

“It just started as a child loving to do Christmas and loving to decorate at home. It’s just blown into a little bit more than just a childhood dream,” said Moore.

The trees will remain on display until New Year’s Eve for their annual After Christmas Sale.

