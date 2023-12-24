Heavy rain and strong winds overnight and Christmas morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas Eve, evening showers become a steady, heavy rain after midnight. Windy, gusts to 40 MPH. The heaviest rain and strongest winds will be after midnight through Christmas morning. Temps in the 50s overnight. Christmas Day, heavy rain in the morning with strong winds, rain will taper off during the afternoon and remaining breezy. Wind gusts to 40 MPH early in the day, gusts to 25 MPH during the afternoon. High temps in the 60s. Monday night, cloudy, breezy with a few showers. Upper 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly dry with more clouds than sun. High temps both days around 50 degrees, overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday, a few rain showers during the day that may mix with snow showers at night. High temps in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Friday through Sunday, sunny and cold. High temps in the 40s, lows in the 20s. Remaining cold for early next week (the start of 2024) with high temps only in the 40s.

