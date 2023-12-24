Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Breezy and warm Sunday before widespread rain arrives into Christmas Day

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Christmas Forecast
WAFF Christmas Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Sunday morning and Merry Christmas Eve! We have mainly clear to partly cloudy skies overhead early with fairly mild temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s.

Today will start off with some sunshine before more clouds quickly stream in during the afternoon hours, highs temperatures will be well above average in the middle to upper 60s. A breezy southeasterly wind will start to kick in during the afternoon and evening and will begin gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Humidity levels will be on the rise later tonight and the atmosphere will become more saturated as widespread rain showers will move in from the west.

The heaviest and most widespread rainfall will likely arrive around midnight through the early morning hours of Christmas Day morning. Non-storm related wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour will be expected for Christmas morning with isolated power outages possible. Rain showers will continue through the afternoon Monday before gradually tapering off from west to east. Rainfall totals will likely range from one half to over one inch for most locations.

A few showers will stay with us late Monday night into Tuesday morning, lows will be in the middle to upper 40s. Tuesday looks to start off mostly cloudy with gradual clearing through the day, high temps will be in the middle 50s. Wednesday will usher in some cooler and drier air with a northwest breeze. The much cooler air will settle in for Thursday and Friday with highs just staying in the middle to upper 40s.

