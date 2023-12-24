ADPH: Be cautious when using chemical oven cleaners

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning reminding you to clean your ovens very carefully and follow all safety instructions if you use oven cleaners.

Many households are using their oven far more frequently than usual as they cook for the holidays. This extra cooking often means extra cleaning. Chemical oven cleaners can be a useful tool to remove baked-on food and grease. But these cleaners can pose a big health risk if not properly cleaned off.

ADPH reminds the public to follow all instructions and heed all product safety warnings. Most oven cleaners have high pH levels, meaning they can cause burns if touched or ingested. If an oven is used that still has oven cleaner in it that has not been wiped off completely, the cleaner can burn off as a caustic smoke that can cause burns and irritation to the mouth, skin, eyes, and airway. If swallowed, oven cleaners can cause vomiting and burns to the lips, mouth, throat and the digestive tract.

According to the ADPH, even though most symptoms are mild, a burn on the lips can cause swelling, redness, and blistering in the mouth and throat. Skin burns can cause redness, swelling, blistering, and flaking. If inhaled, oven cleaners can irritate airways, causing symptoms ranging from coughing and chest pain to shortness of breath. Furthermore, chemical burns to the throat can cause throat swelling, which can lead to a blocked windpipe and drooling.

“In reviewing the number of calls we have received at the Alabama Poison Information Center, we often have multiple exposures reported during one call because entire households are sharing oven-baked items,” said Jessica Pescatore, Clinical Director at Alabama Poison Information Center at Children’s of Alabama. “Most exposures result from spraying oven cleaners and forgetting to wipe off or inadequately removing them prior to using the oven for cooking.”

ADPH suggests wearing gloves, safety glasses, possibly a mask or respirator, and to always have good ventilation. The department also notes that air fryers should be cleaned as well, but should not be cleaned using oven cleaners.

If cleaning chemicals are swallowed, call the Alabama Poison Information Center at Children’s of Alabama at 800-222-1222 for poison advice for all ages.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.