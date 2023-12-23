Mild weekend ahead with Christmas Day rain showers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Saturday morning. We have mainly cloudy skies very early this morning with a few light showers possible over parts of Northwest Alabama.

Morning temperatures are on the cool side in the low to middle 40s. Early clouds will quickly move out and we will be left with mainly sunny skies through most of the day. High temperatures will be very mild in the middle 60s this afternoon with a light south breeze, perfect for getting some last minute holiday errands taken care of. Cloud cover will gradually start to move in later tonight keeping our low temperatures warm in the middle to upper 40s.

Christmas Eve Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with an increasing wind from the southeast, highs will reach the middle to upper 60s. We are tracking a potent storm system sweeping in from the west late Christmas Eve and rain chances will gradually increase by Sunday night. The heaviest and most widespread rainfall is expected to fall overnight Sunday into early Christmas morning.

Christmas morning is looking warm and humid with temperatures starting off in the middle 50s. Periods of light to moderate rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will continue for the early part of the day Monday with high temperatures in the low to middle 60s. Winds will also be breezy on Christmas Day Monday gusting over 30 miles per hour at times! Rain showers will become more isolated in nature by Monday night with overnight lows falling into the middle to upper 40s.

A few light showers will be expected early in the day Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and high temps near 60 degrees. Colder and drier air will start to settle in by Wednesday of next week with things trending colder than normal through the following weekend.

