Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Share Your Santa Photos!

Man arrested after shooting, chasing two people in Elkmont neighborhood

Jeremy Lee Patterson is in custody after admitting to shooting into an occupied vehicle and...
Jeremy Lee Patterson is in custody after admitting to shooting into an occupied vehicle and chasing his victims through an Elkmont neighborhood on Thursday morning.(LCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is in custody after admitting to shooting into an occupied vehicle on Thursday morning.

Officials with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say a deputy and an investigator met with two victims who reported that they had been shot at on Bob Jones Pkwy.

Deputies and investigators responded to the Elkmont Rural Village community and collected projectile from the vehicle, three shell casings and security video.

Investigators then searched for the vehicle of the suspect and located in on Friday on Valley Ln. The owner was identified as Jeremy Lee Patterson, 46 of Elkmont. It was discovered that Patterson had started to alter the vehicle by trying to cover up “identifying damage with tape and removing his toolboxes.”

During an interview, Patterson confessed to the shooting. He told investigators that he saw a “suspicious vehicle in his neighborhood and decided to investigate it without notifying law enforcement.”

Patterson pulled up to the “suspicious vehicle” nose to nose, shining his lights into the victim’s car, blinding them. Officials say the victims, who lived in the neighborhood, drove around Patterson.

The victims fled down a dead-end road, officials say Patterson parked his car and waited for them to leave. As they were leaving, Patterson got out of his truck and fired three rounds at the victims.

Officials say the victims fled to Tennessee as Patterson chased them up Hwy. 127. The victims were able to lose Patterson on the backroads and return to Alabama.

Patterson was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. When he was being booked into the Limestone County Jail, it was discovered that he was hiding drugs on his person. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband- 2nd degree.

Patterson remains in the Limestone County Jail, his bond will be set by a judge on a later date.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores
The scene of the crash sent in from a viewer
Helicopter crashes in Tuscumbia near Hwy. 72
Emmanual "Blake" Whitaker is listed in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.
Lawrence Co. corrections officer in critical condition after being hit by car
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi

Latest News

A former Lauderdale County Sheriff has published a book detailing the events surrounding one...
Retired Sheriff published a book detailing the manhunt of Casey and Vicky White
Tyner Rushing dropped into the Shoals in order to celebrate the music history of the area.
Actress from South Alabama stops in to Fame Recording Studios
Athens receives grant for more than 200k to research traffic safety
Athens receives grant for more than $200k to research traffic safety
Athens receives grant for more than 200k to research traffic safety
Athens receives grant for more than 200k to research traffic safety
‘It’s heartbreaking when a dog comes back’: Animal shelters advise research before adopting...
‘It’s heartbreaking when a dog comes back’: Animal shelters advise research before adopting pets as gifts