Man arrested after shooting, chasing two people in Elkmont neighborhood

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is in custody after admitting to shooting into an occupied vehicle on Thursday morning.

Officials with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say a deputy and an investigator met with two victims who reported that they had been shot at on Bob Jones Pkwy.

Deputies and investigators responded to the Elkmont Rural Village community and collected projectile from the vehicle, three shell casings and security video.

Investigators then searched for the vehicle of the suspect and located in on Friday on Valley Ln. The owner was identified as Jeremy Lee Patterson, 46 of Elkmont. It was discovered that Patterson had started to alter the vehicle by trying to cover up “identifying damage with tape and removing his toolboxes.”

During an interview, Patterson confessed to the shooting. He told investigators that he saw a “suspicious vehicle in his neighborhood and decided to investigate it without notifying law enforcement.”

Patterson pulled up to the “suspicious vehicle” nose to nose, shining his lights into the victim’s car, blinding them. Officials say the victims, who lived in the neighborhood, drove around Patterson.

The victims fled down a dead-end road, officials say Patterson parked his car and waited for them to leave. As they were leaving, Patterson got out of his truck and fired three rounds at the victims.

Officials say the victims fled to Tennessee as Patterson chased them up Hwy. 127. The victims were able to lose Patterson on the backroads and return to Alabama.

Patterson was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. When he was being booked into the Limestone County Jail, it was discovered that he was hiding drugs on his person. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband- 2nd degree.

Patterson remains in the Limestone County Jail, his bond will be set by a judge on a later date.

