Man accused of killing tow truck driver released on bond

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of shooting a tow truck driver in Madison County on Dec. 13 has been released from Madison County Jail on bond.

Warren Siao was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed 38-year-old tow truck driver Jayson Click on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. A driver who knew Click said he was shot while trying to repossess a car.

Siao was charged with homicide and booked into the Madison County Jail. He initially did not have a bond but as of Dec. 15, his bond was set to $60,000. As a condition of his bond, the judge ordered him to not own or possess any firearms. He was released on bond Friday afternoon around 4 p.m.

He went before a judge for his bond hearing on Dec. 20. He was originally held without bond.

Siao’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 3, 2024 a 10:30 a.m. in Judge Donald Rizzardi’s courtroom.

