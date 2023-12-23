Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Man accused of killing tow truck driver released on bond

The man accused of shooting a tow truck driver in Madison County on Dec. 13 now has a hearing scheduled and a bond set.
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of shooting a tow truck driver in Madison County on Dec. 13 has been released from Madison County Jail on bond.

Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Warren Siao was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed 38-year-old tow truck driver Jayson Click on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. A driver who knew Click said he was shot while trying to repossess a car.

Siao was charged with homicide and booked into the Madison County Jail. He initially did not have a bond but as of Dec. 15, his bond was set to $60,000. As a condition of his bond, the judge ordered him to not own or possess any firearms. He was released on bond Friday afternoon around 4 p.m.

He went before a judge for his bond hearing on Dec. 20. He was originally held without bond.

‘Extremely dangerous business’: Tow truck drivers react to fatal shooting of on-the-job driver in Harvest

Siao’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 3, 2024 a 10:30 a.m. in Judge Donald Rizzardi’s courtroom.

