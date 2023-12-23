Heavy rain and strong winds Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For tonight, it will be partly cloudy and mild. Temps in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Sunday, mostly cloudy. Any early morning sunshine will be limited. Increasing breezy and mild. Temps in the 60s. Christmas Eve, showers arrive between 6-9 P.M., rainfall becomes heavier after midnight. Increasing winds with gusts 30-40 MPH out of the southeast after midnight, Temps in the 50s. Christmas Day, heavy rain and strong winds during the morning. Rain will taper off during the afternoon. Temps in the 60s. Christmas night, a few lingering showers, cloudy with decreasing winds. Low temps in the 40s.

Tuesday, a few showers early, otherwise mostly cloudy. High temps in the 50s. Much cooler for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A slight chance of a shower or two Wednesday and Thursday, but most lco9ations will remain dry. Hight temps around 50 degrees with Friday being the coldest day. Overnight low temps in the 30s. NEXT weekend, sunny and cold. High temps in the 40s, lows in the 20s. A cold New Year’s Eve and Day for the Tennessee Valley.

