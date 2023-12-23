Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Decatur firefighters helping families in need during holiday season

Firefighters in Decatur spent Friday feeding families in need this holiday season.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Firefighters in Decatur spent Friday feeding families in need.

Decatur Fire and Rescue partnered with Moes Barbeque to provide hot meals to 10 local families.

Lt. Brandon Sivley with Decatur Fire and Rescue said it’s not the only thing they’re doing for the community this week.

“Unfortunately, a large family lost their residence and all the Christmas presents so Texas Roadhouse teamed up with us and they’re going to provide meals for the family at this time and Toys for Tots reached out and dropped off some presents for the kids this afternoon,” he said. “We’re going to distribute those tomorrow as well.”

Decatur Fire and Rescue and Moes are also providing food for the Alabama Boys Home and the Baptist Boys and Girls Home.

Decatur firefighters helping families in need during holiday season
