Athens receives grant for more than $200k to research traffic safety

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The city is receiving a grant for more than $200,000 to bring in experts who will to help make its roadways safer for everyone.

The grant is a part of their Vision Zero plan. The city’s goal is to have zero traffic related fatalities in the city by 2040.

Athens was awarded the grant after two hit-and-runs that happened along Highway-72. One person died while the other is recovering in the hospital.

Although the study will cover all of Athens, Highway 72 is a major roadway in Athens and will command a lot of focus. It’s a federal road however, so the city will have to collaborate with the state for any changes.

Holly Hollman with the city of Athens says Police Chief Anthony Pressnell has a laundry list of things he’d like to see to help make that highway safer.

“Some things Chief Pressnell would like to see is improved signal lights, crosswalks, better lighting on [Highway] 72 because you have heavy traffic, but you also have pedestrians trying to cross a four-lane highway,” she said.

Once that study is complete, then the city will take those findings and apply them as they see fit.

