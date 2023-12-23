Actress from South Alabama stops in to Fame Recording Studios

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - An actress made her way to the Shoals all to celebrate the music recorded in the area.

You may know Semmes, AL native Tyner Rushing from a few shows such as “The Terminal List” or “For All Mankind” however, this week Rushing just wanted to be known as the girl from Alabama.

Rushing said she wanted to stop in the Shoals to get a glimpse into the past of the music recorded there. She said some of her favorite albums were recorded at Fame Studios.

“Just the musical history is like so impactful and represents so much of the music that I adore,” Rushing said. “I have like deep ties to the state and the musical heritage of the state so it’s just a beautiful opportunity to get to come here.”

Rushing said she is always happy to come celebrate the state of Alabama, especially when it comes to the musical history.

