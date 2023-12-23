Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Share Your Santa Photos!

Actress from South Alabama stops in to Fame Recording Studios

An actress made her way to the Shoals all to celebrate the music recorded in the area.
By Aria Pons
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - An actress made her way to the Shoals all to celebrate the music recorded in the area.

You may know Semmes, AL native Tyner Rushing from a few shows such as “The Terminal List” or “For All Mankind” however, this week Rushing just wanted to be known as the girl from Alabama.

Rushing said she wanted to stop in the Shoals to get a glimpse into the past of the music recorded there. She said some of her favorite albums were recorded at Fame Studios.

“Just the musical history is like so impactful and represents so much of the music that I adore,” Rushing said. “I have like deep ties to the state and the musical heritage of the state so it’s just a beautiful opportunity to get to come here.”

Rushing said she is always happy to come celebrate the state of Alabama, especially when it comes to the musical history.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores
The scene of the crash sent in from a viewer
Helicopter crashes in Tuscumbia near Hwy. 72
Emmanual "Blake" Whitaker is listed in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.
Lawrence Co. corrections officer in critical condition after being hit by car
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi

Latest News

A former Lauderdale County Sheriff has published a book detailing the events surrounding one...
Retired Sheriff published a book detailing the manhunt of Casey and Vicky White
Athens receives grant for more than 200k to research traffic safety
Athens receives grant for more than $200k to research traffic safety
Athens receives grant for more than 200k to research traffic safety
Athens receives grant for more than 200k to research traffic safety
‘It’s heartbreaking when a dog comes back’: Animal shelters advise research before adopting...
‘It’s heartbreaking when a dog comes back’: Animal shelters advise research before adopting pets as gifts