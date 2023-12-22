Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Woman arrested after leading Huntsville police on two car chases

Huntsville police arrested Brittany Hopkins after officers said she led them on two car chases on Thursday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is behind bars after Huntsville police said she led them on not one, but two car chases.

Huntsville Police said they tried to pull over Brittany Hopkins Thursday morning after they spotted her in a stolen car on University drive.

Officers said she took off, leading them on the first chase.

Then, at around 1:30 p.m., the stolen car was seen again on the Parkway.

Madison County deputies then joined the pursuit for Hopkins.

Huntsvile officers eventually stopped chasing her, and deputies were finally able to stop the car near Hobbs road and the parkway.

She is now facing several charges with a $10,000 bond.

