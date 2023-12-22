Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Willowbrook Church hosting service at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville

Willowbrook Church is hosting a service at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. The service is open to the public and starts at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Are you looking for a fun-filled Christmas Eve service for you and your family?

Willowbrook Church is hosting a service at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville.

The service is open to the public and starts at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Pastor Mark McClelland says the fun starts even before the actual service.

“The kids love it,” he said. “They get glow sticks when they come in. It’s dark and they are waving them. We are shooting t-shirts into the stands, and throwing little footballs, and this is all pre-service. We are going to give away a big screen TV.”

Pastor McClelland says after the service, there is a fireworks show set to Christmas carols.

