‘We’re going to be hit from behind’: homeowner questions roundabout construction

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison resident Ramon Coote called the construction of a roundabout on Hardiman Road into question due to safety concerns.

“We’re going to be hit from behind. It’s just a matter of when, not if,” Coote said.

The plan from Madison city leaders is to install the roundabout to keep traffic moving at the intersection of Hardiman road and Halsey Drive, but Coote said the issues he already has with traffic will only be magnified.

“Where the average person would accelerate, myself, my wife, my daughter, or friends who are visiting are almost having to go to a complete stop,” he said.

On top of his frustration with the project, Coote said the construction cut lines to his internet service and Christmas lights.

“I got something together, put it up so we could have a little brightness in here, and this happens,” he said. “They knock them over. I took that personally.”

He took his concerns to the city Madison. He said engineers offered a solution in the form of a second entrance to his driveway. He said this solution came with a catch, that it has to come out of his pocket.

“I have to pay out of my pocket for a plan I wasn’t included in, and because they didn’t take on the safety of this one particular house right here that is dead center in their construction,” he said. “Do I want to stop the construction? Heck no. I welcome it, but who’s going for the safety of my family?”

A Madison city spokesperson told WAFF 48 that the city is looking into if it is common for the city to make residents pay for construction projects in their yards. In the meantime, all residents who have concerns about the project should reach out through the city’s website to get a response.

