Wake up in style this Christmas morning
Belle Maison Collection’s Christmas pajama selection
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Still needing some festive PJs for Christmas? Belle Maison Collection is having its holiday sale now through Sunday and trust us, you won’t want to miss this!
All their holiday pajamas and holiday decor/gifts are 25% off. But, you’ll want to get there quickly before they’re sold out. From matching PJ sets, to shorts and separate pants, there’s something for everyone!
Belle Maison is located in Gas Light Alley at Stovehouse. They’ll be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m!
