Teachers union reacts to Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s comments on “lazy” teachers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new reaction from a teachers union to Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s comments this week calling out “lazy” teachers. Richard Franklin with the Birmingham American Federation of Teachers is still wondering why the mayor said what he said. Franklin says the school district is making progress and he feels the mayor of all people should be aware of it.

“Shock, disappointment,” Franklin said about the mayor’s comments.

Mayor Woodfin also told those teachers to leave after the state’s report card gave Birmingham City Schools a “C” grade.

“Kudos to the teachers who are busting their butts and giving everything. Everything. However, if you are a teacher in the Birmingham City Schools and you are lazy and you’re doing the bare minimum or you don’t care anymore about the children that come to your class, please resign. Please retire. Please leave. We don’t want you,” Woodfin said this week.

Woodfin is a former Birmingham Board of Education president.

“I mean when he was on the board, we had a 66 when he started. Last year, I think we had a 74 and now a 73. I would think a “D” is worse than a “C” so I’m kind of confused to why he doesn’t see the improvement,” Franklin said.

Franklin tells us the district does have issues but is making progress.

“We’ve had gains academically. It’s not where we want it to be but if you look at our gains and our loss, it’s not where are other districts are even within the state,” Franklin said.

Franklin admits there are teachers who can do a lot better, but he feels calling them out like the mayor did isn’t how you find solutions to the problems.

“We’re asking him to sit down and talk with teachers, sit down and talk with the superintendent and the school board and get the council involved as well and be a support mechanism more so than just calling a press conference and giving your opinion off data,” Franklin said.

Birmingham City Schools say this marks the second consecutive year the district has received its highest grades since the start of the A through F report card in 2017. WBRC is told that BCS doubled the number of schools that received an A and had nine schools increase a full letter grade.

WBRC did reach out to the mayor’s office about his comments and the union’s reaction, but we haven’t heard back yet.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.