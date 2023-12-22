Sunny & nice today and tomorrow. Tracking rain for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
First Alert Weather
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:39 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday! For today, mainly sunny and nice. Temps around 60 degrees. A few clouds tonight, temps around 40 degrees.

Saturday, warm, sunny & breezy. Temps soaring well into the 60s. Saturday night, increasing clouds and mild. Mid to upper 40s. Mostly cloudy Christmas Eve day. A breezy and mild day with temps in the 60s. Christmas Eve, showers during the evening will evolve into a steady and heavy rain overnight. Breezy conditions with gusts to 30 MPH. Temps in the 50s overnight. Christmas Day, rain, heavy at times and breezy. Temps in the 60s. Showers lingering Christmas night, temps in the 40s.

Showers end early Tuesday morning, remaining mostly cloudy during the afternoon. High temps near 60 degrees. A few showers both Wednesday & Thursday with cooler temps. High temps in the 50s, overnight low temps in the 30s. Sunny for Friday and NEXT weekend and much colder. High temps only in the 40s, overnight low temps in the 20s.

