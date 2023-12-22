Sunny & mild this afternoon and Saturday. Rain likely Christmas Eve & Day.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, mainly sunny and nice. Temps around 60 degrees. A few clouds tonight, temperatures around 40 degrees. Saturday, warm, sunny & breezy. Temps soaring well into the 60s. Saturday night, increasing clouds and mild. Mid to upper 40s.

Mostly cloudy Christmas Eve day. It will be breezy & mild with high temperatures in the 60s. Christmas Eve, showers during the evening will evolve into a steady and heavy rain overnight. Breezy conditions with gusts to 30 MPH. Temps in the 50s overnight. Christmas Day, rain, heavy at times and breezy. Temps in the 60s. Showers lingering Christmas night, temps in the 40s. Showers end early Tuesday morning, remaining mostly cloudy during the afternoon. High temps near 60 degrees. A few showers both Wednesday & Thursday with cooler temps. High temps in the 50s, overnight low temps in the 30s. Sunny for Friday and NEXT weekend and much colder. High temps only in the 40s, overnight low temps in the 20s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.