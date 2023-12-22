Shoals ‘Christmas for Kids’ organizer still looking for help sponsoring children’s gifts

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -A woman in the Shoals created a program to give children with incarcerated parents the chance to receive gifts to keep the holiday spirit alive.

Now, she is looking for just a few more children to be sponsored before the holiday weekend. Debbie Dixon created “Christmas for Kids” to give inmates a chance to be there for their children in some way during the holiday season.

She created the program 30 years ago, after serving time in jail. While incarcerated she hated she could not get her children gifts.

Dixon said her group is helping 1,300 children in the North Alabama region. She said she has gifts for all but 13.

“We’re still back in gear and back online trying to get them covered,” Dixon said.

In the program, people sponsor a child by going out and picking up gifts that are put on the list. Then, they can take the gifts directly to the child and their family. Dixon said to text her at (256) 443-1297.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.