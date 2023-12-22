Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Shoals ‘Christmas for Kids’ organizer still looking for help sponsoring children’s gifts

A woman in the Shoals created a program to give children with incarcerated parents the chance to receive gifts to keep the holiday spirit alive.
By Aria Pons
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -A woman in the Shoals created a program to give children with incarcerated parents the chance to receive gifts to keep the holiday spirit alive.

Now, she is looking for just a few more children to be sponsored before the holiday weekend. Debbie Dixon created “Christmas for Kids” to give inmates a chance to be there for their children in some way during the holiday season.

She created the program 30 years ago, after serving time in jail. While incarcerated she hated she could not get her children gifts.

Dixon said her group is helping 1,300 children in the North Alabama region. She said she has gifts for all but 13.

“We’re still back in gear and back online trying to get them covered,” Dixon said.

In the program, people sponsor a child by going out and picking up gifts that are put on the list. Then, they can take the gifts directly to the child and their family. Dixon said to text her at (256) 443-1297.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
The scene of the crash sent in from a viewer
Helicopter crashes in Tuscumbia near Hwy. 72

Latest News

The new fire station is expected to be finished around May 2024.
‘Added just a quicker response time’: New Muscle Shoals fire station to benefit the community
The new Muscle Shoals fire station is expected to be finished by May 2024 and officials said...
‘Added just a quicker response time’: New Muscle Shoals fire station to benefit the community
Business owners say tourism is helping keep sales up0
Small businesses in Guntersville thriving this holiday season
A woman in the Shoals created a program to give children with incarcerated parents the chance...
Shoals ‘Christmas for Kids’ organizer still looking for help sponsoring children’s gifts