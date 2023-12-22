Shelby Co. couple loses thousands in apparent window installation scam

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County couple says they’re out more than $3,000 after being promised new windows, and that they’re not alone.

“We did look to make sure they were in the Better Business Bureau. They have a rating of an A, they still have a rating of an A,” says Jennifer Mclean, who, along with her husband Alan decided to hire Legend Windows in April after seeing an ad in a local magazine.

“We had to do a down payment of about $3,500 and they said our windows would be ready in 6-8 weeks,” Mclean said.

In June, they got a call saying the company needed to remeasure their windows, but that they should still be in no later than the end of July.

“We really have not heard back since then,” Mclean said.

Alan called many times, and was given excuses, then was no longer able to reach anyone at the phone number he’d been calling. He says the week after Thanksgiving, he decided to go to Legend Windows brick and mortar location for answers.

“There was nobody there, and the person they share an office with said they had not been there for 2-3 months,” said Mclean.

WBRC also tried to pay Legend Windows a visit during their listed business hours, but the doors were locked, the lights were off, and no one was inside.

After filing a complaint with the BBB and posting reviews online, the Mcleans got an unexpected response; more than a dozen began reaching out saying they had also been ghosted by Legend Windows after paying and being promised services. They’re now part of a group who are working to compile their evidence against the company.

While the Mcleans wait for answers, they caution anyone looking to hire to research not only the company, but the owners.

“Turns out this is not the first time these people have been charged with crimes like this,” said Mclean. “The same exact window installation fraud, by charging people and promising it, and not getting it done.”

Mclean and multiple other alleged victims are having Legend Windows investigated. She encourages any others who think they’ve been scammed to contact her. You can do so at jeaton1903@gmail.com.

