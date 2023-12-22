Pair arrested following string of robberies in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested following a string of robberies in Madison County over the past month.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said four Mapco or Circle K locations in the Harvest and Madison areas were hit. The R&R Liquor Store on Highway 53 was also robbed.

Surveillance footage from the businesses showed one or two Black men wearing facemasks and gloves and carrying a handgun.

Tyler Dixon, 23, and Tarquinious Thurman, 28, were identified as suspects and subsequently arrested.

Dixon was charged with two counts of robbery in the first degree, while Thurman was charged with five counts of the same offense.

Both men are currently in Madison County jail with no bond set. Authorities said more arrests may be made.

