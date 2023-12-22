Multiple agencies responding to report of fallen rock climber near Yellow Bluff

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are responding to a report of a fallen rock climber.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the rock climber reportedly fell 26 feet in the area of Yellow Bluff.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad, Florette Fire and Brindley Mountain Fire are responding to the scene.

People in the area are advised to use caution.

