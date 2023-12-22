Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Share Your Santa Photos!

Multiple agencies responding to report of fallen rock climber near Yellow Bluff

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the rock climber reportedly fell 26 feet in the area...
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the rock climber reportedly fell 26 feet in the area of Yellow Bluff.(NA)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are responding to a report of a fallen rock climber.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the rock climber reportedly fell 26 feet in the area of Yellow Bluff.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad, Florette Fire and Brindley Mountain Fire are responding to the scene.

People in the area are advised to use caution.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores
The scene of the crash sent in from a viewer
Helicopter crashes in Tuscumbia near Hwy. 72
Emmanual "Blake" Whitaker is listed in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.
Lawrence Co. corrections officer in critical condition after being hit by car
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi

Latest News

The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the Year.” That’s...
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis
Brittany Hodges was arrested after Huntsville police said she led them on two car chases on...
Woman arrested after leading Huntsville police on two car chases
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
50-year-old killed, multiple injured in Lawrence Co. two-vehicle wreck