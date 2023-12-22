‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Alabama doctor explains new weight loss drugs could curb state’s obesity crisis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The newest class of weight loss drugs is being called the “Breakthrough of the year.”

That’s because their benefits go beyond weight loss itself, according to the health publication, “Science.”

The added health benefits and positive results led Dr. Hayley DeGraaff of Advanced Life Clinic in Huntsville to say these drugs actually live up to the hype and could help fight Alabama’s obesity crisis.

Alabama has the third highest adult obesity rate in the country.

The class of weight loss drugs described as the “Breakthrough of the Year,” by “Science,” are glucagon-like peptide-1 or GLP-1 drugs; think Ozempic and Wegovy.

They were originally made to lower blood sugar in people with diabetes. Researchers later found out the drugs can lead to significant weight loss, with mostly manageable side effects.

Dr. DeGraaff says these drugs could benefit millions of Americans, including many here at home.

“We could see a light at the end of the tunnel for Alabama’s obesity crisis. That’s a big statement,” Dr. DeGraaff said. “I honestly think 50 years from now, when we look back on this class of drugs, we could be potentially equating them to as big of a medical breakthrough as like the discovery of antibiotics or vaccines or something along those lines.”

Not only do they help patients shed pounds, but clinical trials show they also cut symptoms of heart failure and the risk of heart attacks.

As for the negative side effects, Dr. DeGraaff says they can be managed.

“They call it Ozempic face on social media and TikTok. It’s not from the drug, per se. It’s from the weight loss,” Dr. DeGraaff said. “There’s going to cause some sagging, body sagging, facial sagging. Typically that can be touched up or treated after the fact. And the benefit, obviously, from losing weight is going to override the negative cosmetic effects for most people.”

Dr. DeGraaff goes onto say all forms of medically supervised weight loss should be combined with diet and exercise, and you should always talk to a health care professional before using these drugs.

