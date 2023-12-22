‘It’s heartbreaking when a dog comes back’: Animal shelters advise research before adopting pets as gifts

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Animal shelters across North Alabama are already filled to the brim with animals but Lauderdale Animal Services Director Cheryl Jones expressed her thoughts on the situation becoming worse after Christmas.

“Normally this time of year would be the time of year we weren’t full, but it hasn’t let up all year,” Jones said.

She shared that the Christmas season presents a challenge to shelter workers.

“We’ve done a good amount of adoptions,” she said. “Hopefully they’ll stick. What we always wrestle with is people not giving the animals enough time to settle in or adjust to a new dog in a new home.”

Jones said another round of adoptions doesn’t really ease their numbers.

“Once a dog leaves, someone fills that spot immediately unfortunately,” she said.

She added many of the animals come back soon.

According to the organization “My Friend”, 37 percent of dogs and 30 percent of cats are returned back to shelters within a year of Christmas adoptions, with 32 percent of pets being adopted as gifts.

Jones said it’s difficult for shelter workers to see these pets be returned to the shelter. She asked pet owners do their research as they look to adopt a furry friend.

“It’s heartbreaking when a dog comes back,” she said, “That’s why we try to on the front end to talk to people and to help them find out what their lifestyle is like, and try to match them with something that will work out for them, and for the animal.”

For more resources on adoptions, visit the Florence Lauderdale Animals Services website.

