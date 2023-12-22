Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Huntsville City Council settles $600k excessive force lawsuit

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council voted to settle a $600,000 excessive force lawsuit during Thursday’s meeting.

City Councilman John Meredith was the only council member to vote against settling.

The settlement is in response to an incident that happened in July 2021 when someone at an apartment complex called in a report of a trespasser, Jeffrey Burton.

His attorneys say he’s intellectually disabled and has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old.

They claimed he was confused and wandered to the apartment complex by mistake and that he was tased, handcuffed and physically manhandled by two Huntsville police officers

The city acknowledges that Burton suffered a cut to his head after refusing orders to stop approaching the officers at the apartment.

The City released the following statement on Dec. 20 in response to the lawsuit:

At a recent mediation, the City agreed to fully settle all claims in this case subject to formal approval by the Huntsville City Council. There is no admission of liability by any party in connection with this proposed resolution. Once the settlement is approved and otherwise finalized, the entire case will be dismissed with prejudice.

Regardless, the behavior at the center of this dispute was unacceptable to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD). The incident was reviewed by Internal Affairs, actions were found to be out of policy, officers were disciplined, and additional training provided.

This incident further affirms HPD’s continuing commitment to invest in mental health training for officers through its Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) program and through a partnership with WellStone to provide Mental Health Officer assistance in critical situations.

City of Huntsville

