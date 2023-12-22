Financial Friday: How to help prevent elder financial fraud

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Elder financial exploitation is the theft of money, property, or belongings from seniors.

Nearly five million seniors become victims each year, according to the National Council on Aging. Financial abuse can be challenging to detect because it’s often done by family members, trusted friends, and caregivers.

Understanding and identifying elder financial exploitation can help you protect yourself, your loved ones, or someone you care for who may be at risk for this kind of abuse.

Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Denise Cassidy is responsible for investigating suspicious activity and financial crimes. She says each year, more seniors fall victim to fraud. She says the holidays are a great time to check in on your aging parents and grandparents to make sure they’re not being targeted.

Here are some red flags:

Sudden changes in their bank accounts, such as adding new names onto accounts and cards. ATM withdrawals by an older person who has never used a debit or ATM card.

Finding unpaid bills, letters from collection agencies, or past due notices from creditors even if the person has adequate financial resources.

The sudden transfer of assets to someone outside the family or a long-lost ‘relative.’

A change in spending habits, such as online shopping, eating out often, or a change in their spending pattern.

Scams are also a form of elder financial exploitation. Scammers often call or email with a convincing story or to convince an elderly person they’ve forgotten to pay a bill and then demand money.

Cassidy reminds you to report elder financial abuse to your Credit Union or bank. Call 911 if you suspect the elderly person may be in danger. If you or someone you know has been a victim of elder fraud, help is standing by at the National Elder Fraud Hotline. Call (833) 372-8311.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.