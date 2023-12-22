Decorate Christmas cookies like a pro

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Any last-minute gift givers out there? We see you and we’re here to help!

Clairey Bakes is a local cookie company owned and operated by Claire Sharp. She says instead of piping out icing or attempting one of those complicated “viral” hacks, she has a much easier solution.

Claire owns Clairey Bakes (Claire Sharp)

Before we get to the tip, here’s how Claire makes her cookies and “dip icing.”

Sugar Cookies:

The ingredients list is simple: butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, flour, and salt. It’s not just about the ingredients though, what and when to mix matters. She says that chilling your dough is always worth it, but not 100% necessary!

Claire says you can use whatever shaped cookies you like (Claire Sharp)

Dip Icing:

Ingredients: sugar, meringue powder (powdered egg whites), water, and vanilla. Most importantly, consistency matters. The correct consistency for dipped cookies is similar to honey.

The icing swirl should look similar to this (Claire Sharp)

Now for the cookies!

Step 1: Bake cookies and cool

Step 2: Mix white royal icing and any color/colors you like

Step 3: Dip a cookie face down just so the icing coats the face of the cookie

Step 4: Knock off the excess and pick up the cookie quickly

Step 5: Place on parchment

Step 6: Add sprinkles if desired (Claire added gold streaks using TMP food-safe gold powder)

Step 7: Place on parchment to dry

Use marshmallows and candy canes for extra festivity (Claire Sharp)

To create your gift box, here’s how Claire does hers:

1. Add marshmallows and candy canes as a base to your holiday packaging

2. Add cookies on top of marshmallows

3. Voila – perfect homemade holiday gift!

Who doesn't love a homemade gift? (Claire Sharp)

To hear more tips and tricks from Claire follow her on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok! To shop for pre-made packages or to make a custom order, visit her website here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.