Decorate Christmas cookies like a pro
Clairey Bakes shares icing tips and packaging techniques
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Any last-minute gift givers out there? We see you and we’re here to help!
Clairey Bakes is a local cookie company owned and operated by Claire Sharp. She says instead of piping out icing or attempting one of those complicated “viral” hacks, she has a much easier solution.
Before we get to the tip, here’s how Claire makes her cookies and “dip icing.”
Sugar Cookies:
The ingredients list is simple: butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, flour, and salt. It’s not just about the ingredients though, what and when to mix matters. She says that chilling your dough is always worth it, but not 100% necessary!
Dip Icing:
Ingredients: sugar, meringue powder (powdered egg whites), water, and vanilla. Most importantly, consistency matters. The correct consistency for dipped cookies is similar to honey.
Now for the cookies!
Step 1: Bake cookies and cool
Step 2: Mix white royal icing and any color/colors you like
Step 3: Dip a cookie face down just so the icing coats the face of the cookie
Step 4: Knock off the excess and pick up the cookie quickly
Step 5: Place on parchment
Step 6: Add sprinkles if desired (Claire added gold streaks using TMP food-safe gold powder)
Step 7: Place on parchment to dry
To create your gift box, here’s how Claire does hers:
1. Add marshmallows and candy canes as a base to your holiday packaging
2. Add cookies on top of marshmallows
3. Voila – perfect homemade holiday gift!
To hear more tips and tricks from Claire follow her on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok! To shop for pre-made packages or to make a custom order, visit her website here.
