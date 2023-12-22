Crime Stoppers: Man steals power washer from Memorial Parkway Home Depot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Power washers aren’t cheap and authorities say one man decided he did not want to pay for one, so he stole it.

This happened at the Home Depot off of Memorial Parkway back in October.

Huntsville Police say a man walked into the store and went to the generator section. According to authorities, he then put a Ryobi Power Washer in his cart.

Instead of going to a check out line, police say he just walked out of the store with it.

If you recognize him or any others investigators are looking for this week they want to hear from you.

Curtis Jefferson is wanted for domestic violence. Authorities say he broke into a woman’s apartment and took her cellphone as she called 911.

Jennifer Roach is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a local store. She is wanted for theft of property.

Randy McClendon is also wanted for Theft of Property. He is accused of swiping someone’s car from their driveway.

Jada Dalton is wanted for fentanyl possession, officials say she had it on her during a traffic stop.

Seth Anderson is charged with burglary. He is accused of kicking open a back door to steal a gaming system.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

