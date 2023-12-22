Cousin of victim killed in Athens hit-and-run calls for safety improvements to Hwy. 72

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Erskine Jacobs, 59 was killed in a hit-and-run in Athens on December 14 at the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Hine Street.

It’s a situation Jacobs’ cousin, who asked to remain anonymous, has seen far too often.

“I’m tired of losing loved ones and friends due to this situation,” he said.

He says he’s lived in Athens his entire life. He also says the number of people who have died attempting to cross Hwy. 72 at any junction is far too high.

“From my childhood, probably 15 people.”

The hit-and-run that killed Jacobs was the first of two hit-and-runs in one week. The second one happened Wednesday night, sending one person to the hospital.

On Thursday, Athens Police arrested 36-year-old Heath Pelzer and charged him with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, a felony. They credit the tips from the public and an abundance of evidence near the scene for helping lead to his arrest.

“We had one of our investigators recognize the subject from where he had got out. His front bumper actually fell off his truck and the investigator recognized him and they went to his residence and arrested him,” said Athens Police Chief Anthony Pressnell.

Jacobs’ cousin is grateful an arrest has been made for one hit-and-run. Now he’s hoping the same will happen for his cousin. He also hopes his death will force the city to make Hwy. 72 safer.

“We need this crosswalk. We need more lighting,” he said. “I’m hoping the city steps up and goes ahead and takes care of this problem.”

