Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Share Your Santa Photos!

Christmas Originals: Austin Bohannon

Austin Bohannon performs a holiday original
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Last year, we started a TVL holiday tradition: Christmas Originals. Austin Bohannon is a local singer/songwriter. He wrote and performed an original song called, “Playing Reindeer Games.”

To stay in the know on Austin’s new music, be sure to follow him on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores
The scene of the crash sent in from a viewer
Helicopter crashes in Tuscumbia near Hwy. 72
Emmanual "Blake" Whitaker is listed in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.
Lawrence Co. corrections officer in critical condition after being hit by car
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi