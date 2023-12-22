‘Added just a quicker response time’: New Muscle Shoals fire station to benefit the community

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) -The new Muscle Shoals fire station is expected to be finished by May 2024 and officials said it should cut down response time in the area its located in.

Within just four months, the land went from nothing on top of it to the bones of a fire house that are coming together. The Muscle Shoals Fire Department has been working on this project for a long time. The new firehouse is expected to cost around $3.15 million but Fire Marshall Brad Stafford said it is an asset to the community.

“It’s come a long way,” Stafford said. “We cover a wide range of services. So just having a firehouse around the corner and in their community, it’s just a staple that is reassuring them we’ll keep them safe.

Stafford said the community has welcomed the new addition with open arms. He said the design of the fire house is all about speed.

“It’s just added just a quicker response time so we’re just able to get out here fairly quickly from town, but it’s a benefit when we’re this close,” Stafford said. “We’re just right around the corner.”

Dylan Moore, a superintendent for Brad Slater Construction said that response time has been at the top of their list of priorities while building.

“Here in the apparatus bay, we have bi-fold doors,” Moore explained, while taking a walk through the structure. “They don’t open up top to bottom. They open up to the sides. It allows for a fast reaction time for the first responders to go out and make their call.”

Stafford said they are able to get to most of the area in about two minutes or less.

