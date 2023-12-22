Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

50-year-old killed, multiple injured in Lawrence Co. two-vehicle wreck

A 50-year-old woman was killed, two adults and two children were injured in a two-vehicle...
A 50-year-old woman was killed, two adults and two children were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday afternoon in Lawrence County.(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A 50-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday afternoon in Lawrence County.

Kimberly Williams was fatally injured when the 2018 Toyota Camry she was driving struck a bridge and the the 2012 Ford F-150 driver by 26-year-old Tony Harris.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Williams was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead the scene.

Harris and a passenger were both injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital. A 4-year-old and an 11-month-old, who were also passengers in the Ford were injured and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The crash happened at Alabama 184 approximately four miles north of Town Creek.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the wreck.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
The scene of the crash sent in from a viewer
Helicopter crashes in Tuscumbia near Hwy. 72

Latest News

Huntsville City Council using funds to improve residents quality-of-life
Huntsville City Council settles $600k excessive force lawsuit
Cousin of victim killed in Athens hit-and-run calls for safety improvements to Hwy-72
Cousin of victim killed in Athens hit-and-run calls for safety improvements to Hwy-72
3-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham
Birmingham PD: 3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
The new fire station is expected to be finished around May 2024.
‘Added just a quicker response time’: New Muscle Shoals fire station to benefit the community