50-year-old killed, multiple injured in Lawrence Co. two-vehicle wreck

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A 50-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday afternoon in Lawrence County.

Kimberly Williams was fatally injured when the 2018 Toyota Camry she was driving struck a bridge and the the 2012 Ford F-150 driver by 26-year-old Tony Harris.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Williams was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead the scene.

Harris and a passenger were both injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital. A 4-year-old and an 11-month-old, who were also passengers in the Ford were injured and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The crash happened at Alabama 184 approximately four miles north of Town Creek.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the wreck.

