Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab

Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America and southern parts of Texas and Florida.
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America and southern parts of Texas and Florida.(Georgia DNR)
By WTOC Staff and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - The Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said it’s concerned about the spread of an invasive crab along the coast.

The Department of Natural Resources has reported the blue land crab is being spotted north of their native range, on the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina.

While uncertainty exists about the potential ecological and economic impacts of the species, concerns do exist about damage caused by the crabs during burrowing activities.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America and northern South America. They are also reported to be native to Puerto Rico and the southern parts of Texas and Florida on the Gulf Coast.

The blue land crab is described to be as large as 5 to 6 inches and somewhat resembles a large fiddler crab, with one claw larger than the other.

The department also said that although they’re called blue land crabs, not all have the blue coloring. They said adult male crabs typically are blue, but adult female blue land crabs can be white or gray.

The Department of Natural Resources said the crabs burrow deep into the ground and are most likely seen when heavy rain drives them to the surface.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources asks for people to take photos and report any sightings of the blue land crab.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

