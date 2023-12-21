Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
‘We’re praying for a miracle’: Pastor shares update on injured Lawrence Co. corrections officer

By Matthew King
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Pastor Lavanul Sherrill provided WAFF 48 News with a positive update on Lawrence County corrections officer Blake Whitaker’s condition. Whitaker has been in critical condition since a car hit him on Monday night.

“He wanted to help somebody, and he saw the accident and came to assist,” Sherrill said. “It really impacted our whole church because everybody loves Blake.”

Members of Whitaker’s church, Prayer Tabernacle, said Whitaker is still in critical condition, with broken bones, internal injuries and some head trauma. However, they have since said he has been able to open an eye and squeeze his wife’s hand.

Sherrill said Whitaker’s heroic acts are emblematic of his character.

“There’s people who offered him jobs, and tried to get him to other jobs, but he said he wanted to make a difference,” Sherrill said. “That was his desire to make a difference helping people, not just making money.”

Sherill told WAFF 48 News his entire church is praying for Whitaker and his wife, especially days away from a holiday.

Everybody likes to celebrate Christmas and enjoy it together, but sometimes life doesn’t lead you that way,” Sherril said. “The people that go in there feel like he’s responding to some degree, but medically the doctor says he’s in critical condition now. We’re praying for a miracle. We believe in miracles, and we pray to that extent.”

Members of the community set up a fundraiser for the family. The link can be found here.

