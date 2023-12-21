Small businesses in Guntersville thriving this holiday season

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While you’re out grabbing those last minute gifts for the holidays, some local business owners would like to remind you to shop small this year.

Two small businesses in Guntersville say holiday sales make up a big part of their revenue each year.

”This has definitely been a record breaking year for us I would think. We’ve done really pretty well this season,” said Fant’s assistant manager Anna Campbell.

Fant’s in Guntersville is a general store specializing in clothing and home goods. Campbell says the business is gearing up to celebrate it’s 30th year serving Guntersville.

Campbell says despite prices of goods increasing, sales at Fant’s are thriving. She says most of their customers are ones just passing through.

“With the holidays, that’s when our tourism season is. Definitely when everybody gets out of school kids are trying to find things to do,” said Campbell

Another local business benefitting from holiday shoppers is Home Re-decor at City Harbor. Co-owner Gracelyn Manis says their interior design services are highly sought after during Christmas.

“Christmas is a huge time for that because we come in and do your home. We can use the decorations you have or bring new ones to embellish it. It’s one of the busier times of year and that is a large part of our business,” said Manis

Manis also says sales at Home Re-Decor are boosted by the tourism in the area.

“This year we’ve noticed a big increase in business. It’s like the word has gotten out more. The Harbor, period, is a draw because of the water,” said Manis

Both Manis and Campbell say shopping small this holiday season has a big impact.

“Shopping small, it directly impacts us. If you shop local, it pours back into the city locally,” said Manis

“You know what you’re getting, you know that you’re supporting a family,” said Campbell.

