Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Small businesses in Guntersville thriving this holiday season

Business owners say tourism is helping keep sales up
Business owners say tourism is helping keep sales up
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While you’re out grabbing those last minute gifts for the holidays, some local business owners would like to remind you to shop small this year.

Two small businesses in Guntersville say holiday sales make up a big part of their revenue each year.

”This has definitely been a record breaking year for us I would think. We’ve done really pretty well this season,” said Fant’s assistant manager Anna Campbell.

Fant’s in Guntersville is a general store specializing in clothing and home goods. Campbell says the business is gearing up to celebrate it’s 30th year serving Guntersville.

Campbell says despite prices of goods increasing, sales at Fant’s are thriving. She says most of their customers are ones just passing through.

“With the holidays, that’s when our tourism season is. Definitely when everybody gets out of school kids are trying to find things to do,” said Campbell

Another local business benefitting from holiday shoppers is Home Re-decor at City Harbor. Co-owner Gracelyn Manis says their interior design services are highly sought after during Christmas.

“Christmas is a huge time for that because we come in and do your home. We can use the decorations you have or bring new ones to embellish it. It’s one of the busier times of year and that is a large part of our business,” said Manis

Manis also says sales at Home Re-Decor are boosted by the tourism in the area.

“This year we’ve noticed a big increase in business. It’s like the word has gotten out more. The Harbor, period, is a draw because of the water,” said Manis

Both Manis and Campbell say shopping small this holiday season has a big impact.

“Shopping small, it directly impacts us. If you shop local, it pours back into the city locally,” said Manis

“You know what you’re getting, you know that you’re supporting a family,” said Campbell.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
The scene of the crash sent in from a viewer
Helicopter crashes in Tuscumbia near Hwy. 72

Latest News

Business owners say tourism is helping keep sales up0
Small businesses in Guntersville thriving this holiday season
Music plays a big role in getting people into the holiday spirit. That’s something...
Radio DJs explain the secret to picking the right Christmas music for the holiday season
Dan and Joyce McGill got married 69 years ago, all the way back in 1954.
A true love story: Athens couple celebrating 69 years of marriage
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the city is starting to enforce parking restrictions again...
Athens starting to enforce parking restrictions along the Square
The appeal hearings for the four Decatur Police officers involved in the shooting death of...
Appeal hearings announced for officers involved in Steve Perkins shooting death