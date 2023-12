Santa Claus is on his way!

WAFF 48, the Huntsville International Airport & Breeze Airways want to help you track Santa’s travels on Christmas Eve.

.video-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 35px; height: 0; overflow: hidden; } .video-container iframe { position: absolute; top:0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Find the official NORAD website here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.