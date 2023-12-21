Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Radio DJs explain the secret to picking the right Christmas music for the holiday season

Music plays a big role in getting people into the holiday spirit. That’s something Huntsville’s Mix 96.9 knows all too well, as it’s their job to pick the right songs and make sure people have a holly, jolly Christmas.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Music plays a big role in getting people into the holiday spirit. That’s something radio DJs Abby Kay and Bill Taylor of Huntsville’s Mix 96.9 know all too well, as it’s their job to pick the right songs and make sure people have a holly, jolly Christmas.

They say there’s a science to picking the right songs for the season, and there’s a lot of pressure to get it right as they play it every day for over a month.

“Well, it can be a lot because it’s 24/7,” Abby Kay said. “We research different radio stations all across the country. We see what songs are the most popular throughout the country, and those are the songs we play. We’re talking [about] the traditional classic Christmas songs. That’s what people want to hear!”

But that doesn’t mean everyone is on board, especially when the format changes in mid-November from pop music to Christmas tunes all day, according to morning radio host, Bill Taylor.

“You’re never going to please everybody because you’re always going to have a Grinch,” Taylor said. “But for every Grinch there is, there’s a hundred other people who just light up.”

And the numbers back it up! More than 15 million people asked Amazon’s Alexa to play holiday music in 2020, according to Billboard.

The ratings at Mix 96.9 typically spike during the holidays, and some people can’t wait to hear the classics.

Kay says, “We have people that actually start calling us in August! ‘When are you going to start playing the Christmas music?’”

It’s safe to say those people aren’t last-minute shoppers.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
The scene of the crash sent in from a viewer
Helicopter crashes in Tuscumbia near Hwy. 72

Latest News

Dan and Joyce McGill got married 69 years ago, all the way back in 1954.
A true love story: Athens couple celebrating 69 years of marriage
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the city is starting to enforce parking restrictions again...
Athens starting to enforce parking restrictions along the Square
The appeal hearings for the four Decatur Police officers involved in the shooting death of...
Appeal hearings announced for officers involved in Steve Perkins shooting death
Dan and Joyce McGill got married 69 years ago, all the way back in 1954.
Athens couple celebrating 69 years of marriage
Athens police officers linked to the shooting of Steve Perkins have had their personnel...
Appeal dates set for Athens officers in Steve Perkins case