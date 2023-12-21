Radio DJs explain the secret to picking the right Christmas music for the holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Music plays a big role in getting people into the holiday spirit. That’s something radio DJs Abby Kay and Bill Taylor of Huntsville’s Mix 96.9 know all too well, as it’s their job to pick the right songs and make sure people have a holly, jolly Christmas.

They say there’s a science to picking the right songs for the season, and there’s a lot of pressure to get it right as they play it every day for over a month.

“Well, it can be a lot because it’s 24/7,” Abby Kay said. “We research different radio stations all across the country. We see what songs are the most popular throughout the country, and those are the songs we play. We’re talking [about] the traditional classic Christmas songs. That’s what people want to hear!”

But that doesn’t mean everyone is on board, especially when the format changes in mid-November from pop music to Christmas tunes all day, according to morning radio host, Bill Taylor.

“You’re never going to please everybody because you’re always going to have a Grinch,” Taylor said. “But for every Grinch there is, there’s a hundred other people who just light up.”

And the numbers back it up! More than 15 million people asked Amazon’s Alexa to play holiday music in 2020, according to Billboard.

The ratings at Mix 96.9 typically spike during the holidays, and some people can’t wait to hear the classics.

Kay says, “We have people that actually start calling us in August! ‘When are you going to start playing the Christmas music?’”

It’s safe to say those people aren’t last-minute shoppers.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.