Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by truck on U.S. 72 in Athens

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a truck on Wednesday evening.

According to Athens Police, the accident happened on U.S. 72 near Levert Ave.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries when they were hit by a gold Ford Ranger with an aluminum ladder near the back.

The pedestrian was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. Officials say the Ranger fled going westbound on U.S. 72.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

