Mobile County 911 releases full transcript of frantic call Buddhist monk made while possibly on fire

911 transcript shows what may have happened to a monk found with severe burns
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has obtained the 911 transcript that was made the night a Buddhist monk was calling for help, while he may have been on fire.

It’s a story that we continue to follow that has puzzled several people in the community.

How did a Buddhist monk end up in the hospital, in critical condition, fighting for his life?

Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody

The victim was found outside his temple off Government Boulevard last week, bloody, and more than half of his body severely burned.

He remains in USA’s burn unit in critical condition.

The full transcript of that 911 call can be found below.

