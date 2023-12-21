Mild and dry through Saturday, Rain likely Christmas Eve night & Christmas Day.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! For today, another cold start to the day with temps in the 20s and 30s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with temps warming into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy. Mid to upper 30s. The Winter Solstice at 9:27 P.M....Happy Winter!

A mild day Friday and not feeling very Winter-like with partly sunny conditions. Temps near 60 degrees. Around 40 degrees Friday night with a few clouds.

Christmas weekend: Saturday will be a delightful day. low to mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Increasing clouds Saturday night and dry. Temps in the 40s. Christmas Eve Day, cloudy, mild and dry. Low 60s. Christmas Eve, showers are likely, mainly after midnight. Upper 40s. Christmas Day, rain likely and breezy. Low 60s. Rain ends early Christmas night. Lows in the 40s.

Another chance of showers late afternoon Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temps around 60 degrees.

