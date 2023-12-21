Mild & dry though Sunday. Rain likely late Sunday night & Christmas Day.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, it will be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine. Temps reach the mid to upper 50s despite the lack of full sunshine. Tonight, decreasing clouds and chilly. Mid to upper 30s. The Winter Solstice at 9:27 P.M....Happy Winter! Partly sunny and mild Friday. Temps near 60 degrees. Temps near 60 degrees. Friday night, a few clouds. Low temps in the low 40s.

Christmas weekend: Saturday will be a delightful day. low to mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Increasing clouds Saturday night and dry. Temps in the 40s. Christmas Eve Day, cloudy, mild and dry. Low 60s. Christmas Eve, showers are likely, mainly after midnight. Upper 40s. Christmas Day, rain likely and breezy. Low 60s. Rain ends early Christmas night. Lows in the 40s.

Another chance of showers late afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps around in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

