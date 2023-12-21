Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Mild & dry though Sunday. Rain likely late Sunday night & Christmas Day.

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, it will be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine. Temps reach the mid to upper...
This afternoon, it will be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine. Temps reach the mid to upper 50s despite the lack of full sunshine. Tonight, decreasing clouds and chilly. Mid to upper 30s. The Winter Solstice at 9:27 P.M....Happy Winter! Partly sunny and mild Friday. Temps near 60 degrees. Temps near 60 degrees. Friday night, a few clouds. Low temps in the low 40s. Christmas weekend: Saturday will be a delightful day. low to mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Increasing clouds Saturday night and dry. Temps in the 40s. Christmas Eve Day, cloudy, mild and dry. Low 60s. Christmas Eve, showers are likely, mainly after midnight. Upper 40s. Christmas Day, rain likely and breezy. Low 60s. Rain ends early Christmas night. Lows in the 40s. Another chance of showers late afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps around in the 50s to near 60 degrees.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, it will be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine. Temps reach the mid to upper 50s despite the lack of full sunshine.  Tonight, decreasing clouds and chilly. Mid to upper 30s. The Winter Solstice at 9:27 P.M....Happy Winter! Partly sunny and mild Friday. Temps near 60 degrees. Temps near 60 degrees.  Friday night, a few clouds. Low temps in the low 40s.

Christmas weekend: Saturday will be a delightful day. low to mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Increasing clouds Saturday night and dry. Temps in the 40s. Christmas Eve Day, cloudy, mild and dry. Low 60s. Christmas Eve, showers are likely, mainly after midnight. Upper 40s. Christmas Day, rain likely and breezy. Low 60s. Rain ends early Christmas night. Lows in the 40s.

Another chance of showers late afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps around in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was located and recovered...
Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
The scene of the crash sent in from a viewer
Helicopter crashes in Tuscumbia near Hwy. 72

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
Mild and dry through Saturday, Rain likely Christmas Eve night & Christmas Day
Good morning! For today, another cold start to the day with temps in the 20s and 30s. A mix of...
Mild and dry through Saturday, rain likely Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: More clouds today with temps in the low 50s
This afternoon, there will be some sun at times, mixed with clouds and not as cold. Temps...
Dry through Saturday, tracking rain for Christmas Eve & Day