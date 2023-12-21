Jackson County Republican candidates call on state to investigate disqualifications

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Incumbent Jackson County Board of Education member Mike Matthews is calling for an investigation after he and 17 other republican candidates across the state have been removed from the 2024 ballot.

Matthews told WAFF 48 News the Commission claims he didn’t meet the deadline to file a State Economic Interest or SEI form. Yet, Matthews says after an employee at the commission told him his first form was lost he filed another.

Matthews says even after following the Ethics Commission’s directions, he was still removed from the ballot despite being qualified since October 16th.

He believes Republican candidates are not being treated fairly. He says during this process he and other members of the Republican party discovered Democratic candidates who missed their deadline are still on the ballot.

Now he want the Ethics Commission and Secretary of State to investigate.

“It’s a mess. I understand the rules are the rules. I’m just trying to do the right thing. It needs to be known what’s going on in the state of Alabama,” said Matthews.

Former Jackson County Commissioner Mike Sisk says he has also been removed from the 2024 ballot.

Sisk says missed the deadline to file the SEI form due to issues with the county’s electronic filing system.

Once he did submit the form, Sisk says he received a call from the Ethics Commission stating he was still a qualified candidate and would be included on the 2024 ballot.

Until a few days ago, when he and many other republican candidates were informed they would be removed from their ballots all because of late SEI submissions.

Sisk expressed his frustration over being told he cannot fight for the chance to serve the people of Jackson County.

“There’s an open position right there and I don’t have anything against my opponent. But you know, I fee like I have the need to let the people step up and decide, not a piece of paper,” said Sisk.

Both candidates are calling on the State Ethics Commission and the Secretary of State, Wes Allen, to investigate the issue.

In a statement, Allen says this issue strictly falls under the jurisdiction of the Alabama Ethics Commission. We reached out to the Commission for comment and clarification on the issue. At this time, we have not heard back.

